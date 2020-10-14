Yeldon rushed seven times for 52 yards and caught one of three targets for a 22-yard touchdown in Tuesday's 42-16 loss to the Titans.

With Devin Singletary (11 carries for 25 yards) struggling and Zack Moss (toe) sitting out, Yeldon was entrusted with picking up a few 3rd-and-shorts and managed to deliver. The veteran running back then got free in the back of the end zone for a 22-yard touchdown to bring Buffalo within 12 with 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter and broke loose for a 34-yard run in garbage time to pad his stat line. Yeldon's role will likely shrink when Moss comes back, but he could see some extra playing time at Singletary's expense Monday against the Chiefs if Moss' injury keeps the rookie out for a fourth consecutive game.