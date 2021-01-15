Coach Sean McDermott said Friday that Yeldon will work as Devin Singletary's backup in Saturday's AFC divisional-round game against the Ravens, Nick Wojton of USA Today reports.

Yeldon was a healthy scratch for last week's wild-card win over the Colts. Zack Moss suffered a postseason-ending ankle injury during that game, opening the door for Yeldon to take on a larger role for the rest of playoffs. Yeldon logged just 42 offensive snaps and 11 touches for 92 yards and a touchdown over three games during the regular season, and he hasn't taken the field since Week 5. Meanwhile, the Bills elevated Antonio Williams from the practice squad to add backfield depth. Yeldon is expected to run ahead of Williams, but it adds ambiguity to the former's situation.