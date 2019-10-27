Yeldon is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

The veteran is out of the picture with Frank Gore and Devin Singletary both healthy. Moreover, Senorise Perry is a much better special teams player than Yeldon, leaving the latter in street clothes for the second straight week.

