Bills' T.J. Yeldon: Inactive Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Yeldon is inactive for Monday's game against the Chiefs.
Yeldon is the odd man out in the Bills' Week 6 backfield, with Zack Moss back from a toe injury and slated to work in tandem with Devin Singletary.
