Yeldon is inactive for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

Yeldon fought an illness during the week but returned to practice Friday, while his bigger fight has been to return to the lineup, with Devin Singletary, Frank Gore, fullback Patrick DiMarco and special teamer Senorise Perry all cemented ahead of him. Yeldon hasn't suited up since Week 5.