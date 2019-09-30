Yeldon didn't log a rush during Sunday's loss to the Patriots but caught all four of his targets for 68 yards.

Yeldon was the beneficiary of rookie Devin Singletary missing a second straight week with a hamstring injury, though the former will have a lesser role when the rookie -- who was back at practice last week -- returns, which could happen as soon as Week 5. This was Yeldon's best yardage game as a Bill, but he's on the far fringes of the fantasy radar as usual.