Bills' T.J. Yeldon: Lands in Buffalo on two-year pact
Yeldon signed a two-year contract with the Bills on Monday, Chris Brown of the team's official site reports.
Though he's already four seasons into his NFL career, the 25-year-old Yeldon will provide some youth to a Bills backfield that features LeSean McCoy (who turns 31 in July) and Frank Gore (36 in May) atop the depth chart. During his time in Jacksonville, Yeldon failed to emerge as a consistent bellcow for the Jaguars, but has nonetheless maintained a respectable career mark of 4.0 yards per carry. Instead, Yeldon has made his biggest impact as a pass catcher, and that's likely the area where he'll provide the most utility for Buffalo in 2019. Yeldon has eclipsed 50 catches in both of the past two seasons, including a career-high 55 grabs and four receiving scores in 2018.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Our latest non-PPR mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our latest non-PPR mock draft, including where the...
-
Pre-NFL draft PPR mock
Our CBS Sports staff recently held a 12-team PPR mock draft, including the incoming rookies,...
-
Breakouts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at the players he loves in Breakouts 1.0, including...
-
Sleepers 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Sleepers 1.0 for 2019, which includes guys like Josh Allen, Jimmy...
-
Busts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Busts 1.0 for 2019, which includes mainstays Patrick Mahomes,...
-
AFC Fantasy news and notes
In Part 2 of our Fantasy notebook from the NFL's annual league meetings in Phoenix, Jamey Eisenberg...