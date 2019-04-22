Bills' T.J. Yeldon: Lands in Buffalo on two-year pact

Yeldon signed a two-year contract with the Bills on Monday, Chris Brown of the team's official site reports.

Though he's already four seasons into his NFL career, the 25-year-old Yeldon will provide some youth to a Bills backfield that features LeSean McCoy (who turns 31 in July) and Frank Gore (36 in May) atop the depth chart. During his time in Jacksonville, Yeldon failed to emerge as a consistent bellcow for the Jaguars, but has nonetheless maintained a respectable career mark of 4.0 yards per carry. Instead, Yeldon has made his biggest impact as a pass catcher, and that's likely the area where he'll provide the most utility for Buffalo in 2019. Yeldon has eclipsed 50 catches in both of the past two seasons, including a career-high 55 grabs and four receiving scores in 2018.