With LeSean McCoy and Senorise Perry being let go by the Bills on Saturday, Yeldon appears to have made the final roster.

As it currently shapes up, Frank Gore and rookie Devin Singletary will be the main ball carriers, but Yeldon appears to be the top dog as the pass-catching, change-of-pace option. That's a much better look than possible cut following a shaky spell Yeldon had earlier in the summer.