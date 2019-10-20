Play

Yeldon is inactive for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Yeldon had a window of opportunity to make himself part of the plan while rookie Devin Singletary sat out several games with a hamstring injury, but other than a handful of targets in the passing game he didn't do much of note, while Frank Gore carried the offense. With Singletary back in action for Week 7 and having the similar receiving skills as Yeldon to go with much more explosive rushing skills and Senorise Perry having better special teams skills, Yeldon gets moved to inactive status.

