Bills' T.J. Yeldon: Makes way for Singletary
Yeldon is inactive for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
Yeldon had a window of opportunity to make himself part of the plan while rookie Devin Singletary sat out several games with a hamstring injury, but other than a handful of targets in the passing game he didn't do much of note, while Frank Gore carried the offense. With Singletary back in action for Week 7 and having the similar receiving skills as Yeldon to go with much more explosive rushing skills and Senorise Perry having better special teams skills, Yeldon gets moved to inactive status.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 7 Injuries: Kamara out; Who's in?
There's no shortage of big injury news to catch up on ahead of Sunday's action. Here's the...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 7.
-
RB Preview: Replacing Kamara
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 7 including what you should...
-
Week 7 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Rankings: Bail on Rams O?
It's been a frustrating start for some of the biggest names in Fantasy. Our experts take stock...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 7, identifying risky plays, sneaky...