Bills' T.J. Yeldon: Misses Tuesday's OTA session

Yeldon did not practice Tuesday as he continues to recover from a groin injury, Sal Capaccio of WGR 550 reports.

Yeldon missed practice last week as well, so while there's plenty of time before training camp gets going, we'll at least note it's a crowded running back room in Buffalo and any practice time for a new player with the offense is somewhat important.

