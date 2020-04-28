Yeldon has a new teammate in the running back corps after the Bills drafted Utah's Zack Moss in the third round of this weekend's draft.

Moss won't really be competing with Yeldon, per se, since the former is a lock to make the team as such a high draft pick and can be considered the No. 2 guy to Devin Singletary right away. The Buffalo brass has been singing Yeldon's praises this offseason even though he didn't do much in his first season with the team, running for just 3.7 yards on 17 carries and catching 13 balls for for 124 yards. Yeldon and Singletary are also the two best receiving options in the RB room. That all said, Yeldon isn't much of a special teams player, so that spot will likely go to Taiwan Jones. And if that part holds true, it might all come down to a battle between Yeldon and ex-rugby star Christian Wade for one of the team's final roster spots.