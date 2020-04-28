Bills' T.J. Yeldon: More competition for final roster
Yeldon has a new teammate in the running back corps after the Bills drafted Utah's Zack Moss in the third round of this weekend's draft.
Moss won't really be competing with Yeldon, per se, since the former is a lock to make the team as such a high draft pick and can be considered the No. 2 guy to Devin Singletary right away. The Buffalo brass has been singing Yeldon's praises this offseason even though he didn't do much in his first season with the team, running for just 3.7 yards on 17 carries and catching 13 balls for for 124 yards. Yeldon and Singletary are also the two best receiving options in the RB room. That all said, Yeldon isn't much of a special teams player, so that spot will likely go to Taiwan Jones. And if that part holds true, it might all come down to a battle between Yeldon and ex-rugby star Christian Wade for one of the team's final roster spots.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Peterson down
SportsLine's advanced computer model has revealed its early 2020 Fantasy football rankings.
-
Biggest question for every AFC team
Who is the Broncos' WR1? How soon will Jonathan Taylor lead the Colts backfield? Ben Gretch...
-
Biggest question for every NFC team
How much does A.J. Dillon impact Aaron Jones? What will Jalen Reagor's role be in 2020? Ben...
-
4/28 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew unveils their updated running back rankings. Debates include Miles Sanders vs....
-
Which rookie WRs can get 100 targets?
This year's rookie class offers a slew of talented receivers capable of making an impact right...
-
Rookie-only dynasty mock draft
Here's how the rookie talent falls for now in our first post-NFL Draft dynasty mock.