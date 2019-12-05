Yeldon is not participating in Thursday's practice due to an illness, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.

Yeldon has been a healthy scratch for seven straight games, so even if he were forced to miss any time Buffalo's offense would emerge unscathed. Rookie Devin Singletary has emerged as the top option in the Bills' backfield, with Frank Gore serving a change-of-pace role and Senorise Perry contributing on special teams.