Yeldon did not register a carry or target during Sunday's win over the Giants.

That makes two straight games of no production for Yeldon, though that could change if teammate Devin Singletary's hamstring injury turns out to be anything serious. That would push Yeldon into the No. 2 spot in the game plan, a spot that could offer some opportunity given Yeldon's strong skills as a pass catcher, not to mention the other guy in front of him, Frank Gore, is 36 years old.