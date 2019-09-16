Bills' T.J. Yeldon: Opportunity coming?
Yeldon did not register a carry or target during Sunday's win over the Giants.
That makes two straight games of no production for Yeldon, though that could change if teammate Devin Singletary's hamstring injury turns out to be anything serious. That would push Yeldon into the No. 2 spot in the game plan, a spot that could offer some opportunity given Yeldon's strong skills as a pass catcher, not to mention the other guy in front of him, Frank Gore, is 36 years old.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 3 Early Waivers: Replacing Brees
Another week, another round of injuries for Fantasy players to deal with. Dave Richard takes...
-
Week 2 Winners and Losers
Lamar Jackson is proving the doubters wrong, one pass at a time, and the Fantasy ceiling is...
-
Steelers lose minus Roethlisberger
Heath Cummings says this Steelers offense won't be the same if Ben Roethlisberger misses extended...
-
Week 2 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 2 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...