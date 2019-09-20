Play

Yeldon's teammate Devin Singletary (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Cincinnati.

That shifts Yeldon up to the No. 2 role this week. While Frank Gore could be plodding his way to 20-plus carries against the Bengals, there should be a few leftovers for Yeldon. Additionally, the latter could feature in the passing game, where he has much better skills than the 36-year-old Gore.

