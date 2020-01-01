Bills' T.J. Yeldon: Picks up 42 yards
Yeldon ran for 18 yards on seven carries and added 24 yards on three catches during Sunday's 13-6 loss to the Jets.
Yeldon had accounted for just 20 touches all season, and none since Week 5, heading into Sunday, but saw extended playing time as the Bills rested their roster with the No. 5 seed already in their grasp. Rookie dynamo Devin Singletary was among those who sat out the game. With Singletary returning for Saturday's matchup against the Texans, expect Yeldon's role to be dramatically reduced -- if he dresses at all.
