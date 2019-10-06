Yeldon's teammate Devin Singletary has been ruled out of the Week 5 contest against the Titans due to a lingering hamstring injury.

That makes Frank Gore the clear main man in the Buffalo backfield once again, though it also means some extra work for Yeldon. The latter didn't have a carry in last week's loss to the Patriots, but he did catch all four of his targets for 68 yards, following a game Week 3 in which he had eight carries for 30 yards to go with a 2-19-0 line in the passing game. Yeldon is a reach of course, but he at least can get you some guaranteed small volume if you're completely desperate.