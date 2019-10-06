Bills' T.J. Yeldon: Possible extra work in store
Yeldon's teammate Devin Singletary has been ruled out of the Week 5 contest against the Titans due to a lingering hamstring injury.
That makes Frank Gore the clear main man in the Buffalo backfield once again, though it also means some extra work for Yeldon. The latter didn't have a carry in last week's loss to the Patriots, but he did catch all four of his targets for 68 yards, following a game Week 3 in which he had eight carries for 30 yards to go with a 2-19-0 line in the passing game. Yeldon is a reach of course, but he at least can get you some guaranteed small volume if you're completely desperate.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 5 Injuries: Watkins, Hilton in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: It's breakout time
David Montgomery's workload has been building, but the production hasn't been there. That changes...
-
Week 5 RB Preview: Crowded in KC
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 5 including what to do with...
-
Week 5 QB Preview: Sit Goff at Seattle
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 5, including...
-
WR Preview: Vikes in trouble
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 5 including...
-
Week 5 Preview: Matchups, DFS, more
Heath Cummings goes through each position, identifying matchups that matter, his favorite DFS...