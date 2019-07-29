Bills' T.J. Yeldon: Pushed down depth chart

Yeldon has been working primarily with the second unit during training camp, competing for snaps with rookie Devin Singletary, Nate Mendelson of the Bills' official site reports.

The Bills seem so high on Singletary's playmaking abilities that Yeldon should probably be considered the No. 4 back for now, with veterans LeSean McCoy and Frank Gore holding the top two spots. That said, Yeldon's receiving abilities -- he had 55 catches for 487 yards and four scores last season -- should keep him on the roster while perhaps giving him a key third-down role. The only ways he might enter the fantasy landscape, however, would be due to injuries or if the Bills decide to move on from the expensive McCoy.