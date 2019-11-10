Play

Yeldon (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's Week 10 tilt against the Browns.

Yeldon will be a healthy scratch for the third straight game. Devin Singletary appears to have taken the reins of the Buffalo backfield over the last two contests, while veteran Frank Gore remains available to serve as an alternative to the rookie, leaving Yeldon without a gameday role for the time being.

