Bills' T.J. Yeldon: Scratched Week 7
By
RotoWire Staff
Oct 25, 2020
at
11:40 am ET 1 min read
Yeldon is inactive for Sunday's game at the Jets.
Yeldon had a big Week 5 in a blowout loss to the Titans with 74 scrimmage yards and a receiving touchdown, but the team is committed to backup Zack Moss as the now healthy backup to Devin Singletary, while the third active spot always goes to special teams stud Taiwan Jones.
