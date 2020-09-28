Yeldon carried three times for 18 yards and was not targeted in the passing game during Sunday's win over the Rams.

Yeldon, a healthy scratch the first two weeks, was asked to suit up as the No. 2 running back with Zack Moss out with a toe injury. The 6.0 yards per carry is nice, but the 2015 second-rounder simply hasn't seen enough volume to be a factor for years. Still, the Bills have an effective running game, and Yeldon was one injury away from having a meaningful role in the attack Sunday. One thing he does do well is catch the ball out of the backfield, but the team uses wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie in more of that short-area role.