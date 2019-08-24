Bills' T.J. Yeldon: Shines in passing game
Yeldon brought in three of four targets for 51 yards in Friday's preseason win over the Lions. He rushed three times for zero yards.
Yeldon's had an up-and-down summer as he tries to land a fourth roster spot amid a deep running back crew. Rookie Devin Singletary has already passed him for the No. 3 spot. If it was all about rushing, a couple of others may be ahead of Yeldon in the pecking order too, but he's got a good reputation as a pass catcher out of the backfield and that's exactly what showed Friday. His skills in that area -- which matches the Bills' plan to utilize a short passing game -- might be enough to earn him that last spot.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Go Goodwin
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
ADP Review: Risers and fallers
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the latest risers and fallers and determines where to take the most...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Davis down
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Preseason Week 3 Quarterback News
Heath Cummings breaks down the important things we saw at quarterback in Week 3 of the Pre...
-
Fantasy football prep: Best ball advice
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Preseason RB Fantasy studs & duds
The third week of the preseason is the most important. That's why we're taking a look at every...