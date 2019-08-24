Yeldon brought in three of four targets for 51 yards in Friday's preseason win over the Lions. He rushed three times for zero yards.

Yeldon's had an up-and-down summer as he tries to land a fourth roster spot amid a deep running back crew. Rookie Devin Singletary has already passed him for the No. 3 spot. If it was all about rushing, a couple of others may be ahead of Yeldon in the pecking order too, but he's got a good reputation as a pass catcher out of the backfield and that's exactly what showed Friday. His skills in that area -- which matches the Bills' plan to utilize a short passing game -- might be enough to earn him that last spot.