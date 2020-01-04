Play

Yeldon (coach's decision) is inactive for Saturday's playoff game against the Texans.

Yeldon played in just six games this season, so it's not much of a surprise to see him as a healthy inactive in this pivotal contest. Expect Devin Singletary and Frank Gore to see the majority of the opportunities out of the backfield Saturday.

