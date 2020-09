Yeldon survived the Bills' roster cutdown Saturday and looks to begin the season as the team's No. 3 running back.

Taiwan Jones also made the team, but he's more of a special-teams ace and it will be Yeldon who should see the field as a pass-catching threat out of the backfield. Note that the Bills seem to tweak the bottom of their roster more than the average team, so Yeldon is no sure thing to last the entire season. The Bills are already planning out a visit with veteran cut Lamar Miller.