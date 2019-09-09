Bills' T.J. Yeldon: Takes back seat to Gore, Singletary
Yeldon did not have a rush or a target in Sunday's comeback win over the Jets.
Meanwhile, Frank Gore had a 11 carries and rookie Devin Singletary had four. It's not surprising Yeldon would get less carries than those two, but he's known as the best pass-catching option of the three and yet the Bills favored Singletary in this area as well, with the latter getting six targets. Buffalo preached committee between the three running backs all week, but as was the case throughout the summer when Yeldon spent his time with the second and third teamers, he's a clear third in the pecking order.
