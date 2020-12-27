site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bills' T.J. Yeldon: Tests positive for COVID-19
Yeldon was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Sunday after testing positive for the virus, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Yeldon is out for the Week 16 matchup against New England, and depending on when he tested positive, he could miss the season finale.
