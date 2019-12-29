Yeldon is not among the inactives for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Jets, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

We're not sure how much action Frank Gore will see in this meaningless finale for the Bills, but Devin Singletary is already a healthy scratch, so given Gore's age and familiarity with what he can do, there's a chance Yeldon could see some decent run just as more of an audition for next year or to see if he can be helpful for next week's playoff game in a reserve capacity.