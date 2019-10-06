Bills' T.J. Yeldon: Totals 28 yards
Yeldon ran for 15 yards on two carries and added 13 yards on four catches during Sunday's 14-7 win over the Titans.
Yeldon garnered his first carry since Week 3 with rookie Devin Singletary (hamstring) out of commission, but was unable to get much traction as he put together the his lowest yardage total for a game in which he earned a touch this season. Yeldon has 10 catches over his past three games, so he holds some value as a third-down back even when Singletary returns. The Titans were a tough team to slip past in the passing game. Expect Week 7's opponent, Miami, to put up less resistance.
