Yeldon ran for 15 yards on two carries and added 13 yards on four catches during Sunday's 14-7 win over the Titans.

Yeldon garnered his first carry since Week 3 with rookie Devin Singletary (hamstring) out of commission, but was unable to get much traction as he put together the his lowest yardage total for a game in which he earned a touch this season. Yeldon has 10 catches over his past three games, so he holds some value as a third-down back even when Singletary returns. The Titans were a tough team to slip past in the passing game. Expect Week 7's opponent, Miami, to put up less resistance.