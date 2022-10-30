site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bills' Taiwan Jones: Active against Green Bay
RotoWire Staff
Oct 30, 2022
6:55 pm ET
Jones (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Packers.
Jones was a full participant during Friday's practice session after dealing with a knee injury this week, and he'll officially be able to suit up for Sunday night's matchup. The 34-year-old has yet to record a touch this season.
