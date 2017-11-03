Bills' Taiwan Jones: Breaks arm, out for season
Jones will miss the rest of the season after breaking his arm Thursday against the Bills, BuffaloNews.com reports.
Jones has been a consistent contributor on special teams for the Bills this season, while still posing as quality depth at running back. However, he was the victim of friendly fire Thursday when a teammate dove into him while attempting to recover an onside kick, breaking Jones' arm in the process. We'd expect the Bills to sign an outside free agent shortly since Buffalo doesn't have any tailbacks stashed on the practice squad.
More News
-
Bills' Taiwan Jones: Out for rest of Thursday's game•
-
Bills' Taiwan Jones: Full practice Thursday•
-
Bills' Taiwan Jones: Could be part of backup committee•
-
Bills' Taiwan Jones: Finds home in Buffalo•
-
Bills' Taiwan Jones: Finds new home•
-
Raiders' Taiwan Jones: Logs 23 kick-return yards Saturday•
-
Elliott to play Week 9; Doubts beyond
Ezekiel Elliott will be allowed to play this Sunday, but this decision raises even more concerns...
-
What you missed: Benjamin needed
The thin Bills' receiving corps took another hit in a loss to the Jets. What else happened...
-
Week 9 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 9? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
No!!! ACL tears Watson's season
The season for the NFL's brightest new star ends when Deshaun Watson tears his ACL in practice...
-
Analyzing Week 9 RB dilemmas
Four backfields were shaken up heading into Week 9. Dave Richard offers his take on how Fantasy...