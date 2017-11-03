Jones will miss the rest of the season after breaking his arm Thursday against the Bills, BuffaloNews.com reports.

Jones has been a consistent contributor on special teams for the Bills this season, while still posing as quality depth at running back. However, he was the victim of friendly fire Thursday when a teammate dove into him while attempting to recover an onside kick, breaking Jones' arm in the process. We'd expect the Bills to sign an outside free agent shortly since Buffalo doesn't have any tailbacks stashed on the practice squad.