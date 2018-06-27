Jones (arm) and Travaris Cadet served as the kickoff returners during June minicamp, Joe Buscaglia of WKBW reports.

A career special teamer, Jones returned two kicks for 50 yards in eight games last season before a broken arm ended his campaign in early November. He re-signed with the Bills in March and now figures to compete with Cadet, Marcus Murphy and Keith Ford for what likely will be two roster spots. LeSean McCoy and Chris Ivory appear locked in atop the depth chart at running back.

