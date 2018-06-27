Bills' Taiwan Jones: Competing for kick return job
Jones (arm) and Travaris Cadet served as the kickoff returners during June minicamp, Joe Buscaglia of WKBW reports.
A career special teamer, Jones returned two kicks for 50 yards in eight games last season before a broken arm ended his campaign in early November. He re-signed with the Bills in March and now figures to compete with Cadet, Marcus Murphy and Keith Ford for what likely will be two roster spots. LeSean McCoy and Chris Ivory appear locked in atop the depth chart at running back.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sleepers: Get Cousins, McKinnon
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Breakouts 2.0
Jamey Eisenberg expects this to be a big year for rookie running backs, including Rashaad Penny,...
-
Bucs' values without Winston
How does the Jameis Winston suspension affect the Fantasy value of the Tampa Bay Buccaneer...
-
Instant reaction: Winston suspension
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Fantasy value for Jameis Winston and the Buccaneers following...
-
Fantasy football busts: Avoid Fitzgerald
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Brandin Cooks and Latavius...
-
Fantasy rookie breakouts: Penny, Guice
Dave Richard called Deshaun Watson's hot start in 2017