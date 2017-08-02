Bills' Taiwan Jones: Finds new home
The Bills signed Jones on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
At this point in his career, Jones is most valuable as a kick returner, which is a clear need for the Bills due to Brandon Tate's calf injury and Walter Powell's four-game suspension to begin the season. In five campaigns with the Raiders, Jones returned 75 kickoffs at a clip of 23.3, which was powered by an AFC-leading 829 kick-return yards in 2015. The Bills will likely give Jones plenty of chances throughout the preseason to prove worthy of a spot on the 53-man roster.
