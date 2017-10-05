Bills' Taiwan Jones: Full practice Thursday
Jones (knee), who was a limited participant Wednesday, practiced fully Thursday.
Jones has yet to take an offensive snap this season, but his fine work on special teams is keeping him active each Sunday. He remains the third or fourth option when it comes to carries, however.
