Jones (head) is active Sunday against the Vikings.

Jones will make the active roster Week 3 despite logging limited practices all week due to a head injury that wasn't ruled a concussion. He's been primarily a special teams player all season, having yet to record an offensive snap. There's a slight chance that changes this week with LeSean McCoy (ribs) inactive, though Chris Ivory and Marcus Murphy are expected to lead the Buffalo rushing attack.

