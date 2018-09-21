Bills' Taiwan Jones: Limited all week
Jones (head) practiced on a limited basis for the third straight day Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Minnesota, the Bills' official site reports.
Jones did not suffer a concussion even though he took a nasty and bloody hit last week, so it seems like he be able to play through the cuts and scrapes come Sunday. If he's scratched, it would have just as much to do with LeSean McCoy (ribs) suiting up and the Bills trying to use their depth at other positions.
