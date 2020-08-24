Jones missed practice Monday due to a knee injury, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.
We'll see if the veteran can get back at it later this week. Jones is fighting for a spot on the final roster, though he's expected to make the team as a special teams ace, an area where the Bills fell a little short in 2019.
