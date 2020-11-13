site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: bills-taiwan-jones-missing-another-week | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Bills' Taiwan Jones: Missing another week
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Jones (hamstring) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
Jones is set to miss a third consecutive game due to his lingering hamstring injury. His absence will deprive Buffalo of a standout special-teams specialist against the Cardinals.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 25 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 40 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 5 min read