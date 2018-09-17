Coach Sean McDermott said Monday that Jones did not suffer a concussion during Sunday's loss to the Chargers and had his head "bruised and cut up" after taking a hit after his helmet had previously fallen off, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Jones doesn't factor much into the offense, but he is a strong special teams player and with LeSean McCoy (ribs) in pain and perhaps limited heading into Week 3, it'd help the team and the running back depth if Jones can suit up this week against Minnesota.