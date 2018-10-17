Jones (undisclosed) did not practice Wednesday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Jones is week-to-week after suffering an undisclosed injury during Sunday's loss to the Texans. It remains to be seen whether Jones wills suit up against the Colts in Week 7, but if Buffalo's special teams captain remains sidelined for any amount of time it's possible that depth running back Marcus Murphy could serve as the team's primary kickoff and punt returner.

