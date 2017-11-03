Bills' Taiwan Jones: Out for rest of Thursday's game
Jones is out for the rest of Thursday's contest against the Jets with an arm injury.
Jones was injured during an onside kick attempt and was carted to the locker room with his arm in an air cast. With Brandon Tate out, Jones returned kicks for most of Thursday's game.
