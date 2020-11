Coach Sean McDermott said Friday that Jones (hamstring) won't play against the Seahawks on Sunday, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

Jones normally only contributes on special teams (he's handled just two offensive snaps this season), so his lack of availability won't noticeably impact Buffalo's backfield split. He is one of the Bills' better special teams specialists, though, so Jones' abilities will be missed in that capacity.