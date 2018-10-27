Bills' Taiwan Jones: Out Monday
Jones (neck) will not play in Monday's matchup with the Patriots, Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic reports.
Jones will miss his second straight game due to a neck injury he suffered in Week 6 against the Texans. His absence at practice throughout the week makes this news relatively unsurprising. LeSean McCoy (concussion) is still in the league's protocol, which leaves Chris Ivory and Marcus Murphy as the team's only healthy backs.
