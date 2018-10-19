Jones won't play Sunday against the Colts due to a neck injury, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

It wasn't previously known why Jones was unable to practice, but the Bills finally revealed the source of the running back's discomfort in addition to ruling him out. The extent of Jones' setback isn't certain, however, so it remains to be seen if he'll miss any additional action beyond this week. Marcus Murphy might be asked to suit up this week and take on Jones' roles on special teams and as a depth running back.

