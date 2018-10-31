The Bills moved Jones (neck) to injured reserve Wednesday, Chris Brown of the team's official site reports.

Jones hadn't played since Oct. 14 due to the neck injury and didn't seem to be making much progress in his recovery, as he failed to practice in any capacity prior to the Bills' Week 8 loss to the Patriots. The transaction opens up a roster spot for quarterback Matt Barkley, who was signed to a one-year deal to provide added insurance behind Nathan Peterman while Josh Allen (shoulder) and Derek Anderson (concussion) tend to injuries.

