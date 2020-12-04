site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: bills-taiwan-jones-returns-to-full-practice | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Bills' Taiwan Jones: Returns to full practice
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Jones (hamstring) returned to full practice participation Friday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Jones should be out there Monday against the 49ers, but he will likely remain limited to a special teams role with Devin Singletary, Zack Moss and T.J. Yeldon all healthy ahead of him.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 43 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read
Chris Towers
• 28 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read