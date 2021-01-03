site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bills' Taiwan Jones: Scratched for season finale
Jones (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game versus the Dolphins.
Jones is a healthy scratch, yielding a spot in the lineup to undrafted rookie Antonio Williams, who was elevated from the practice squad.
