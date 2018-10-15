Bills' Taiwan Jones: Suffers injury in Week 6 loss
Jones is week-to-week with an undisclosed injury suffered during Sunday's loss to the Texans, Chris Brown of the Bills' official sitereports.
Jones is a strong special teams player, but as a depth player and with the Bills having other options in the return game, his loss wouldn't be that big of a hit to a team that has much bigger problems trying to figure out the current mess of a quarterback situation.
