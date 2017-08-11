Play

Vallejo left Thursday's preseason opener against the Vikings with a shoulder injury and will not return, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

Vallejo is a rookie sixth-rounder who's adept at special teams, so we'll see if this hinders his quest to make the final roster.

