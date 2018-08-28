Bills' Tanner Vallejo: More opportunity lies ahead
Vallejo's teammate Julian Stanford is listed as week-to-week with a nose injury suffered during Sunday's preseason game against the Bengals.
Vallejo has been competing for the backup middle linebacker spot -- behind first-rounder Tremaine Edmunds -- with Stanford all during training camp, but Stanford's injury gives Vallejo, a second-year pro, a chance to run with the job. Vallejo is under no consideration to be a starter, but Stanford's injury likely cements his spot on the team, at least to start the season.
More News
-
Bills' Tanner Vallejo: Full practice participant•
-
Bills' Tanner Vallejo: Out Sunday vs. Jets•
-
Bills' Tanner Vallejo: Misses practice again Thursday•
-
Bills' Tanner Vallejo: Will sit out Wednesday's practice•
-
Bills' Tanner Vallejo: Will not play Saturday•
-
Bills' Tanner Vallejo: Leaves preseason opener•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Our final 12-team non-PPR mock
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the latest results of our 12-team non-PPR mock draft, which was...
-
Deep Sleepers for 2018
Dave Richard has found 10 players with an ADP past 140th overall for your Fantasy Football...
-
Believe in Peterson and Marshall?
Heath Cummings has takes from the third week of the preseason. He'll also tell you whether...
-
2018 Fantasy Football must-see breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Updated DST and kicker tiers
Don't want to look like an idiot and reach for a DST or a kicker on Draft Day? Dave Richard...
-
QB Tiers 5.0
The path to Fantasy glory includes finding a quarterback at a valuable spot on Draft Day. Don't...