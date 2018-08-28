Vallejo's teammate Julian Stanford is listed as week-to-week with a nose injury suffered during Sunday's preseason game against the Bengals.

Vallejo has been competing for the backup middle linebacker spot -- behind first-rounder Tremaine Edmunds -- with Stanford all during training camp, but Stanford's injury gives Vallejo, a second-year pro, a chance to run with the job. Vallejo is under no consideration to be a starter, but Stanford's injury likely cements his spot on the team, at least to start the season.