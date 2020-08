Smart signed a contract with the Bills on Sunday, Maddy Glab of the team's official site reports.

The Rams drafted Smart in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, and the defensive tackle was deployed in a reserve role over three seasons. He compiled 21 tackles and a pass breakup over 31 games. He'll seek a similar role with the Bills, but he'll have a tough battle behind one of the league's top defensive lines.