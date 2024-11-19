Johnson finished with six tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 30-21 win over the Chiefs.
The cornerback also played on all 52 defensive snaps. Johnson has 37 tackles (22 solo), including 1.0 sacks, four passes defensed, two interceptions and a forced fumble this season.
